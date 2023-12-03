Mobile Suit Gundam Requiem for Vengeance Trailer Released

Are you ready for a brand-new take on Mobile Suit Gundam? If so, then the team at Bandai Namco Film Works has heard your prayers. Today, a trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Requiem of Vengeance went live, and it brings the Gundam Universe into the world of 3DCG.

Created using Unreal Engine 5, the ultra-realistic animation found in Requiem of Vengeance is downright gorgeous. This new anime promised to bring the One Year War center stage once more, but we will focus on a very different part of the battle. Requiem of Vengeance will take us to the European front, so fans can get ready for a wild ride.

As you can imagine, Gundam fans are eager to see the franchise tackle a new visual style. Over the years, the Gundam IP has done it all, and this Unreal Engine take is second to none. Bandai Namco Film Works teamed with Safehouse Co. to bring this animation style to life. So hopefully, the anime itself lives up to the visuals of this gorgeous trailer.

If you are not familiar with this new Gundam project, Requiem of Vengeance was announced at Anime Expo 2023. It was there Gavin Hignight, executive producer, said this movie looked to Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt for influence alongside Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team. When the anime goes live, fans will get to see how an unseen piece of the One Year War fared from the Zeon side's POV. At this time, no release date for Requiem of Vengeance has been released, but fans are hopeful the Gundam project will launch in 2024.

