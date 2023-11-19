Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom Trailer, Poster Released

It looks like the Mobile Suit Gundam series is about to welcome a new entry. It has been some years since the franchise checked in on its Seed heroes, but that will change shortly. Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has been announced, and the movie just dropped its first trailer and poster.

As you can see below, the poster for Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom is live, and it brings all of our leads to life. After 20 years, this art gives us a look at what happened in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed once it ended. After all, the original series came to a close in September 2003, and its legacy has only grown since Mobile Suit Gundam put forth the series.

Of course, this poster launch has been made sweeter by the release of a trailer. Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has released its first footage, and it looks gorgeous from start to finish. With Kira Yamato and Lacus Clyne center stage, the new trailer brings a fledgling Cosmic Era to life. So if you have missed Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, this sequel film should have everything you need.

For those unfamiliar with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, the franchise began under director Mitsuo Fukuda decades ago. As the IP's ninth installment, Seed is set in the Cosmic Era after mankind has been divided into two sects. You have the Naturals, humans who reside on Earth, as well as Coordinators. The latter group are genetically enhanced humans who have found a home in space due to the persecution they face from Naturals. So as the series begins, we're met with Kira, a young Coordinator, who is thrust into a war between mankind's factions.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Want to know more about Mobile Suit Gundam Seed? No worries! You can binge the original anime on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. So for more info, you can read the anime's official synopsis below:

"Year 70 of the Cosmic Era. The Coordinators, a group of genetically enhanced humans, have moved into colonies orbiting the Earth. But that hasn t quieted the tensions between them and regular humans; the conflict soon escalates into a full-scale war. On the neutral colony of Heliopolis, Kira Yamato, and his friends are going to school and just being kids. But when the ZAFT commando forces attack, Kira s life changes forever. Left with no choice, he and Federation officer Murrue Ramius are thrown into battle in a prototype mobile weapon, which Kira christens GUNDAM . Now, Kira must defend himself, and his friends, from his own people. For, unknown to anyone else, Kira is a Coordinator. And the enemy he faces on the battlefield is his childhood best friend, Athrun!"

What do you think about this latest Gundam update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!