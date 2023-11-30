Mobile Suit Gundam Launches Free Streaming Campaign on YouTube

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has found its longevity in its ability to weave new anime stories united by the inclusion of the popular mechs. Most recently, the anime franchise introduced the world of Suletta Mercury in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury and found serious success in this new series. Now, the Official Gundam Youtube Channel has offered another big series for absolutely nothing.

The Gundam Youtube Channel has been delivering a steady stream of full series, and movies, that fall under the Mobile Suit umbrella since its inception. At present, the channels houses series such as Gundam Build Divers, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, and SD Gundam World Heroes. The free Youtube channel also has quite a few episodes from the recent success story that is Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury if you wanted to get caught up on the biggest new inclusion to the franchise.

Turn a Gundam For Free

You can watch all episodes of Turn A Gundam for free by checking out the Youtube video below. The timeline for this series remains something of a mystery, as it doesn't intervene with the original series but might just be a far-off future that was caused by the war between the Earth Federation and Zeon.

If this is your first time hearing about Turn A Gundam, here's how the anime franchise describes the series you can now watch for free, "A separate race of humanity has lived on the moon for 2000 years. Known as "the Moonrace," their technology is leaps and bounds beyond those that stayed behind on the Earth's surface. Now seeking to return to their original home, the Moonrace sends three teenagers, Loran, Keith, and Fran, down to Earth on a reconnaissance mission to test the viability of its environment."

"After spending a year on Earth, Loran has become good friends with Sochie and Kihel, daughters of the prestigious Heim family, and he looks forward to fully integrating into Earth society. But before Loran gets the chance to make his report, the Moonrace launch a surprise attack. Earth's primitive airplanes are no match for the superior power of the Moonrace's mobile suits. However, in the midst of the initial attack, Loran and Sochie uncover a long-forgotten relic: a white mobile suit. As a Moonrace, Loran is quickly able to grasp the basics of piloting it, but by doing so, he inadvertently places himself in the middle of a war."