Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Release Date Announced

Here we go again! If you were a fan of Mobile Suit Gundam's latest series, you will want to get out your calendars. It seems season two of The Witch From Mercury has found its release date, and it will be coming around soon.

The update comes from the team at Sunrise as The Witch From Mercury shared a promo with fans. It was there the world learned season two is slated to drop on April 9th. So if you need to catch up on season one, you can binge the series right now over on Crunchyroll.

If you are not familiar with The Witch From Mercury, the series is the latest to join the mainline anime. The last show to hold that honor was Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blood Orphans. The series is also the first in the main franchise to feature a female protagonist, and the show's handling of LGBTQ themes has been met with praise.

As for the show itself, The Witch From Mercury tells the story of Suletta Mercury as she transfers to a new school and runs into another student named Miorine Rembran who is set on escaping her father's controlling grip. The pair find themselves on an intertwined journey, and Suletta finds herself peeking over every corner as she strives to become a pilot with a forbidden type of Gundam.

If you want to know more about the 2022 series, don't sweat it! You can check out the show's official synopsis here: "An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

