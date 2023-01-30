Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury introduced a new kind of world for the franchise that brought with it a few new characters that instantly grabbed attention from fans due to how different things have played out from the other releases thus far. Helping in this regard is the Aerial Gundam unit, which Suletta Mercury has been dominating with ever since the series kicked off in full. Now artist @11Vadu on Twitter has brought Aerial to life and gone viral for their very unique take on cosplay:

How to Watch Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

It's yet to be revealed when exactly we can expect to see new episodes just yet, but if you wanted to catch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's first batch of episodes before the series returns in the near future, you can now check out all the series thus far with Crunchyroll. Directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi for Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise with Ryo Ando serving as co-director, Ichiro Okouchi handling the series composition and scripts, and Takashi Ohmama composing the music, Crunchyroll teases the series as such:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

