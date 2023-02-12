Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases Season 2 Poster

Mobile Suit Gundam fans have been left on quite the shocking cliffhanger from the end of The Witch From Mercury's first season, and now fans have been teased about what's next with an intense new poster for the second season! The Witch From Mercury seemed to strike a chord with fans almost immediately as it was much different than many of the other iterations of the franchise we have seen in the past, and this remained true throughout much of the run for the first season. But when it came to an end, fans really could not wait for the series to return for new episodes.

The final episode of the first season racked up the intensity in quite the shocking manner, and fans have been left on that cliffhanger ever since. It won't be much longer before we get to see what will be in the next wave of episodes as Season 2 of The Witch From Mercury will be hitting screens some time this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. To tease the further distance between Suletta and Miorine in the new episodes, you can check out the latest key visual for the new season below:

How to Catch Up With The Witch From Mercury Season One

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will be returning for Season 2 this April, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing. It's yet to be revealed how long this new season will be, but it will likely be much more intense than what came before. Directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi for Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise with Ryo Ando serving as co-director, Ichiro Okouchi handling the series composition and scripts, and Takashi Ohmama composing the music, Crunchyroll teases the series as such:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

What are you hoping to see in The Witch From Mercury Season 2 when it launches this Spring?