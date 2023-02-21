Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Welcomes Back Lead Actress Following Hiatus

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has become a beloved part of the franchise, as Suletta Mercury takes the Gundam series to new heights and explores territory that previous incarnations of the mech series hadn't dove into. Previously, the anime series had to bid farewell to one of its biggest voice actors due to her physical condition. However, the anime franchise just announced that Yume Miyamoto will be returning to the series for the second half of The Witch From Mercury.

Yume Miyamoto had played the part of Nika Nanaura, a supporting character to Suletta, who was replaced by voice actor Hakura Shiraishi thanks to the former's medical condition. Prior to Mobile Suit Gundam, Miyamoto had roles in Bocchi The Rock!, Star Wars: Visions, Wonder Egg Priority, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy to name a few. Miyamoto's character, Nika Nanaura, is a second year student who specializes in mechanical engineering, which comes quite in handy as their school routinely will settle disputes using giant mech suits. As Suletta's story continues in the Witch From Mercury's upcoming return, Nika is sure to continue to play a big role in the current iteration of the mech franchise.

Gundam: The Nika From Mercury

The Official Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Twitter Account shared the big news that Miyamoto would be returning to the series when new episodes of the latest mech story arrive later this year:

ニカ・ナナウラ役 担当キャスト復帰のお知らせ



体調不良のため一時休養をされていた宮本侑芽さんの体調回復に伴い、ニカ・ナナウラ役に復帰いただきます。



ニカ・ナナウラ役：白石晴香(代役)⇒宮本侑芽 — 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) February 21, 2023

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

"Announcement of the return of the cast in charge of the role of Nika Nanaura. Yume Miyamoto, who was temporarily resting due to poor physical condition, will return to the role of Nika Nanaura as her physical condition recovers."

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the latest story in the Gundam world, the official description of The Witch From Mercury reads as such:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

Are you happy to see Miyamoto return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.