Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans Urdr-Hunt Anime Announced

Are you ready to revisit the world of Iron-Blooded Orphans? If so, it seems Mobile Suit Gundam has just the thing for you. It turns out the team behind Gundam has been working on an Iron-Blooded Orphans comeback, and an anime announcement trailer was just released for its sequel at last.

And what is the sequel? Well, it should sound familiar to Gundam fans. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Urdr Hunt has been announced, and the anime has fans on pins and needles.

As you can see above, a special trailer was released today announcing the special animated project. At this point, no word has been given on what sort of anime Urdr Hunt will receive. It could be anything from a miniseries to an OVA or a full-blown TV show. So far, we simply known Sunrise will be overseeing the project, and Urdr Hunt will be adapting content from its titular video game.

After all, Iron-Blooded Orphans launched its Urdr Hunt video game in January 2019. The mobile title was created to mark the 40th anniversary of Gundam, and it features some rather impressive crew members. Tatsuyuki Nagai was brought in to direct the game's animated scenes while Hajime Kamoshida penned the scripts. So as you can imagine, these two laid the path for Urdr Hunt to get its own anime.

Of course, Iron-Blooded Orphans has been overdue for an update. The series debuted in 2015, and while Gundam has moved on to new series since, Iron-Blooded Orphans remains one of the franchise's most beloved entries. With two seasons under its belt, Iron-Blooded Orphans has kept a low profile since 2017 on screen. But soon, Urdr Hunt will bring the series back for fans after a long wait.

What do you think about this latest Mobile Suit Gundam project? Are you excited for this comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!