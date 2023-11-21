Mobile Suit Gundam Is Making a Special VR Movie

One of the big ways that the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been able to stay relevant is its ability to place its mech suits in alternate realities and timelines. Most recently, the franchise saw serious success with its first female protagonist in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. While the anime has explored countless universes, a new film will see the mechs arrive in the world of virtual reality thanks to Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom.

At this year's Anime NYC convention, Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that it will be teaming up with the company Atlas V to create a new virtual reality movie. In further fleshing out the project Atlas V Co-Founder, Pierre Zandrowicz, stated that the virtual reality adventure wasn't a video game, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." At present, no footage from the movie has been released, leaving fans to wonder if this will explore a previous universe in the Gundam series or a brand new reality featuring the mech suits.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom Trailer

The Gundam series has quite a few projects on the way, including a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom and a new television series, Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. While there has been little news released recently, the franchise is also aiming to release future entries in the Hathaway's Flash series and Netflix is currently working on a live-action adaptation for its platform. Despite having decades of stories in the tank, the Gundam series doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

While no footage was shown from Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, an official description reads as such from Bandai Namco Filmworks, "In this immersive anime, you'll be able to experience the Gundam world like never before, with immersive visuals and interactive elements that bring the epic saga to life. The narrative-driven experience promises to deliver a unique journey through the Gundam universe, offering fans a new way to connect."

