Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Creators Talk Season Finale's Kaiju Cameo (Exclusive)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has ended its first season, and while kaiju fans might be sad that Godzilla's time on television is over for now, the creators took the chance to feature a major kaiju cameo. The Apple TV+ series has taken the opportunity to examine both the past and the present when it comes to the Titan tracking organization, but the final moments of season one change the game significantly. We here at ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk with show creators Matt Fraction and Chris Black about the surprise appearance.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' season finale, Episode 10, be forewarned that we'll be diving into Titan-sized spoilers. Cate, Keiko, and May return to the surface world in the season finale thanks to a last-ditch effort to escape the Hollow Earth. While the trio lost Lee Shaw in their escape attempt, they were able to have a happy reunion with the likes of Hiroshi, Kentaro, and Tim. Unfortunately, the reunion is short-lived as Brenda of Apex Cybernetic tells them that they need to depart immediately. Before the season finale ends, we see that the crew is in fact on Skull Island and an angry Kong storms his way out of the forest to bring Monarch to a close for now.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Kong Makes His Television Debut

Co-creator Chris Black dove right into the Kong discussion when asked if a potential second season of Monarch would focus more on the ruler of Skull Island versus the king of the monsters, Godzilla, "We don't have an order for a second season but we're optimistic, there is more story to tell here. The short answer is that the MonsterVerse has a lot of monsters in it. We focused on Godzilla as the center character of season one, because it was the monster of Cate's nightmares. There is a large cast of characters in the Toho universe and Kong is very important to the current crop of Legendary movies. I can't speak as to what that potential story might be, but Kong is a character we want to bring into our world for sure."

Co-creator Matt Fraction added to Black's thoughts, talking about the time change when it comes to Cate and company's time within the Hollow Earth, "There's a jump, it's two years later in that last scene so MonsterVerse scholars and aficionados will be able to track what's happening in our show with the movies. We went into this show knowing that it's Legacy of Monsters' plural, rather than 'Legacy of Monster'. There's a lot of great characters that we haven't spent time with, so we thought we'd go out with the tallest leading man in Hollywood."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.