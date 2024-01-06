Monarch Reveals Game-Changing Secrets of the Hollow Earth Monsterverse

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters only has one episode in its first season but the penultimate installment introduced some wild new concepts surrounding the Hollow Earth that might have fans talking for quite some time. While the final moments of the episode had a shocking cliffhanger that completely changes the game, the locale filled with kaiju was sure to throw some curveballs at viewers in its runtime. With the season finale on its way, now is the perfect time to break down and examine what was revealed about the underground world that birthed both Godzilla and Kong.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 9, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some major spoiler territory. The latest installment begins by showing one of the main characters, Lee Shaw, in the past as he leads a group of explorers into the Hollow Earth. The organization Monarch has learned that the only way to get inside of this giant monster filled environment is to lure a Titan their way and sneak into the environment thanks to its trail. When Shaw and his company arrive in the Hollow Earth, many are killed thanks to giant monsters and/or the hazardous environment itself, but Lee's return to the surface world reveals a shocking aspect of Godzilla and Kong's homeland.

Hollow Earth: Time Works Different There

When Lee is able to escape the Hollow Earth in his younger years, despite spending what appears to be hours, or at most days, in the locale, things have changed significantly on the surface world. First arriving in 1962, Lee emerges twenty years later, meaning that time works differently in the Hollow Earth and takes some significant years from those who enter. With the present seeing Lee, Cate, and May trapped in the kaiju-filled environment, this might have big ramifications for their future.

The main twist of this time-changing reveal is that the final beat of the episode reveals that not only is Keiko, Cate and Kentaro's grandmother, alive, but she hasn't aged a day since she fell into the Hollow Earth in the 1950s. However Monarch: Legacy of Monsters does end, it's sure to have quite a few twists and turns for kaiju fans.

What do you think of this wild reveal involving the Hollow Earth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Monarch.