Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Releases Exclusive Season Finale Clip

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is preparing to bring its first season to an end, and if episode nine is any indication, the Apple TV+ series is looking to end things with a bang. As Cate, Lee, and May find themselves trapped in the Hollow Earth, the upcoming season finale will give us a race against time as they attempt to return to the surface world. Now, we have an exclusive clip from the finale that is set to arrive on Apply TV+ on January 12th which you can watch above.

Warning. This article, and exclusive video, will go into spoilers for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' ninth and tenth episodes. When last we left the world of the MonsterVerse, the series decided to throw a giant curveball into its story by revealing that not only was Cate and Kentaro's grandmother, Keiko, alive, but she hadn't aged a day since falling into the Hollow Earth. Now that Hiroshi's mother is revealed to be alive and well, the season finale might just have some other major surprises for kaiju fans.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Monarch's co-creators, Matt Fraction and Chris Black, with the latter discussing the approach to creating this chapter of Legendary's MonsterVerse, "It's more intimate and character-focused than the movies. It's still a big-budget production, but we didn't want to do ten mini-movies. We were able to focus on the drama and trauma of these characters and this family. We wanted to be able to explore that."

Fraction, who had previous comic book work with Marvel Comics and other major comic book companies, touched upon the original pitch for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as well, "Our pitch to Legendary was always about that it has to be about these people who we care about. Cate Randa is a woman who discovers the worst possible secret during the worst period of her life. Even removing the giant monsters, it's an interesting drama. We're following these people who are discovering how to live in this new world. We are with these characters looking up at the scope. It was about keeping the logic of where Cate and Kentaro are, and everything else came around that."

Do you think Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be renewed for a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.