Monarch Cast Reveal Surprise Kurt Russell Stories From Set of MonsterVerse Series

Kurt Russell is known for many beloved films ranging from classics such as The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China to newer favorites like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now, you can catch Russell on the small screen in Apple TV+'s MonsterVerse series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The show sees Russell and his real-life son, Wyatt Russell, playing the same character at different stages of life. While Wyatt is no stranger to having Kurt around, some of the show's other stars were understandably excited to work with such a legend. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Ren Watabe, Anna Sawai, and Kiersey Clemons about the series, and they talked about the elder Russell's ukulele skills.

"Wow, we had a lot of good times with Kurt," Clemons shared.

"And he would tell us a lot of stories," Sawai added. "What's popping up in my mind is just him playing the ukulele. And singing to us!"

"I was gonna say that I bought a ukulele, and I was learning how to play and Kurt was the one that told me I turned it upside down. I learned to play it upside down. I was playing it wrong the whole time," Clemons admitted. She added that Russell taught her how to tune it by singing, "My dog has fleas."

You can watch the interview at the top of the page.

What Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters About?

You can check out Apple TV+'s description of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters here: "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

If you are not caught up with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show is still airing weekly. You can find new episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ in the United States. As for the MonsterVerse, this show marks the franchise's first live-action television outing. Next, the IP will head back to theaters as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to drop in April 2024.