How to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The day has finally arrived as the Titans walk the Earth once more. Apple TV+ has released the premiere episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, introducing a journey to fans that explore various time periods in Legendary's MonsterVerse. Starring father and son team, Kurt and Wyatt Russell, playing the same character, here's how you can catch the latest chapter of the universe that introduced kaiju fans to new takes on Godzilla, Kong, and many more giant monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters can currently be streamed on Apple TV+ by clicking here. As a surprise to fans, the streaming service has released the first episode to watch for free without needing a subscription. With this new series exploring the past and present of the MonsterVerse, it is sure to have implications on the future of Legendary Pictures' universe focusing on the behemoths rampaging across the Earth.

Monarch: The Titans Walk The Earth

In our review for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Comicbook.com detailed that this story is one worth checking out if you're a kaiju fan, "After watching the first half of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, I confess that I was gripped by its story. In the past, the MonsterVerse has taken criticism for having too much human drama, but Monarch: Legacy of Monsters makes no bones about its story. At its core, this live-action series is about families, legacies, and the uncertainties of the future. These are all the themes Godzilla has embraced for decades. When the world wrestles with Godzilla, each person must wrestle with themselves, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters makes this clear despite its muddled pacing. If you're eager to visit an unexplored facet of the MonsterVerse, this Apple TV+ original will satisfy your curiosity."

If you want to know more about Godzilla's current television series, here's how Apple TV+ describes Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."