Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Director Addresses Sequel Possibilities

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is on the horizon at last. The live-action adaptation will bring the power of the MonsterVerse to the small screen. When it gets started, director Matt Shakman will get the ball rolling as he oversees its first episodes. It turns out the project has Shakman's whole heart, and during a recent interview, the executive producer took time to addresses the future of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

During a recent press event, Shakman sat down to talk about his recent work from Wandavision to Fantastic Four. It was there the filmmaker told Inverse about his love for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but he is not ready to spill anything concrete about its future.

"I can't speak about future plans for Monarch just because we're so excited about launching our first season," he shared, "but it's definitely a part of this MonsterVerse and we were excited about that opportunity."

Earlier in the interview, Shakman emphasized his lifelong love of Godzilla. The director was introduced to the kaiju decades ago when he watched a monster marathon on television with his father. Now, Shakman is gearing up to put his own spin on Godzilla, and that includes introducing some all-new monsters.

"It's wonderful to have Godzilla," Shakman admitted, "but we wanted to also start to populate the world with new kaiju. As a kid, I loved these monster movies. Now, as an adult, I get to imagine what weird insects I want to mash up, and what creatures coming together could make a really great monster."

"You can spend two hours and be fully involved in a giant battle between King Kong and Godzilla," he says, "but a television show requires falling in love with the humans. Then you see the monsters from their point of view. That was the most important thing."

If you are eager to see how Shakman's vision came together, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will go live on November 17 only on Apple TV+. Beyond that, Godzilla will hit up theaters this December courtesy of Toho Studio's own Godzilla Minus One. And of course, the MonsterVerse will continue next year when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire goes live.

What do you think about this latest comment from Shakman ahead of Monarch's launch? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!