New Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Clips Released Ahead of Premiere

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be bringing Godzilla to the small screen with Apple TV+ in just a few days, and Apple is getting ready for the new Godzilla premiere with some new clips showing off more of what to expect from the new series! The MonsterVerse is continuing with a brand new series fleshing out more of Monarch's role in the Legendary's franchise with a brand new TV series. Thankfully this new series will not only be showcasing more of Godzilla, but will also be introducing new Titans and lore to the overall franchise that fans have seen play out in the movies.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be premiering in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and Apple is showcasing some new clips surrounding more of the new faces fans will meet in the upcoming series.

How to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+ with one episode releasing every Friday after through January 12. Produced by Legendary Television with TOHO licensing Godzilla as part of an extended partnership with Legendary, the Apple TV+ series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and more. Apple teases what to expect from the new Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series as such:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

