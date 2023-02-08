Godzilla and the Titans Director Teases "New and Old" Kaiju for Apple TV+ Series

With Marvel's WandaVision already under his belt and the upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four set to become his first movie in over a decade, director Matt Shakman is living the life as far as genre geeks are concerned. One of his next projects will add yet another notch to the counter too as the director helmed some episodes of the Legendary TV series Godzilla and the Titans. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his upcoming Apple TV+ series The Consultant, we asked Shakman about getting to work on the series, which is set within the MonsterVerse film franchise, and if there was a specific monster he was eager to work with. Turns out, this was a dream come true for Shakman.

"Well, Godzilla first and foremost, you know, I still have my old Toho Godzilla toy1 with the arm that shoots off, the little tongue that comes out when you press the back of its head, from when I was a kid. I used to watch those movies with my dad and I absolutely love them. And so just the chance to film scenes where there are hundreds of people running down the street trying to escape from Godzilla. I mean, that's definitely got to check that off the bucket list. That's pretty awesome. So it was fun and, and you know, we were creating a lot of cool titans and monsters, some new, some old. So it's fun. I'm excited."

New and old is certainly an interesting element for Shakman to tease, as the only kaiju confirmed to appear is Godzilla himself. Legendary's feature films have used older Toho monsters like MechGodzilla, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, while also inventing totally new kaiju/titans including the MUTO and others. There's still plenty of classic monsters from the Godizlla franchise that haven't been reinvented yet for the MonsterVerse series, including fan-favorites like Gigan, Anguirus, and Destroyah. Will any of them appear in the show? We can't say, but new Titans is something every fan can get behind.

Matt Fraction and Chris Black executive produce Godzilla and the Titans, serving as co-showrunners for the series. The official description for the series reads as follows: "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Confirmed cast members for Godzilla and the Titans include father-son duo Wyatt and Kurt Russell, plus Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, and more.