Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Roars With New TV Spot

One of the biggest new projects focusing on Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse won't be making its way to the silver screen but is still aiming to be a giant addition to the cinematic universe. Set to land on Apple TV+ on November 17th, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters will take place both in the past and the present to follow a unique story focusing on Godzilla and his fellow titans. Now, a new television spot has given kaiju fans a closer look at the next chapter of the MonsterVerse.

The upcoming television series focusing on Legendary's MonsterVerse will star father and son team Kurt and Wyatt Russel, with the family members set to play the same character at two different times in the character's life. While Godzilla will be making an appearance, the television series will be featuring quite a few monsters that were introduced over the course of the cinematic universe's history. While Kong has yet to be confirmed, John Goodman's character from Kong: Skull Island will be making an appearance in the first episode of the television series.

Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters' Roars

A new "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" TV spot has been released. pic.twitter.com/s7NrsfhRMo — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 4, 2023

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters isn't the only place where the lizard king will be making an appearance this year. Godzilla Minus One is the first Japanese film focusing on the king of the monsters since the release of 2016's Shin Godzilla and will feature the lizard king attacking Japan following World War 2. Touted by many as the best Godzilla movie ever made, the film will arrive in North America on December 1st.

If you want to know more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show has put out an official blurb, so you can read its synopsis here: "Following the epic battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, two siblings, following in their father's footsteps, uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

