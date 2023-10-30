Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Debuts to High Praise on Rotten Tomatoes

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is on the horizon. It has been ages since fans learned about the MonsterVerse's plan to expand to television. With movies and comics under belt, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes the series in a new direction, and its first reviews are nothing but encouraging according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The review aggregator combed the Internet for a consensus on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, after all. With nearly 20 critic reviews live, Rotten Tomatoes has scored the show's first season at 88%. It seems critics were floored by the live-action show's story despite its lack of monster-on-monster battles.

At The Verge, critic Charles Pulliam-Moore wrote, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' focus on individual people spurred to action by the emergence of Godzilla and his fellow Titans is exactly what makes the show a surprise delight – one that feels like it has potential to be both a proper hit for Apple." With only two negative reviews on hand, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters spurred little else but love with its first reviews, and that goes for ComicBook's own overview. Our review for the ambitious drama sums it up well.

"At its core, this live-action series is about families, legacies, and the uncertainties of the future. When the world wrestles with Godzilla, each person wrestles with themselves, and the series makes this clear despite its muddled pacing," our review reads. So for those curious, you can read our entire review of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters here.

Currently, this MonsterVerse installment is slated to debut next month. Apple TV+ will exclusively stream the hit starting on November 17. So if you want to know more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, you can read the show's official synopsis below:

"Following the epic battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, two siblings, following in their father's footsteps, uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

What do you think about this first take on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?