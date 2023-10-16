Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Shares New Poster

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will see Godzilla stomping across screens later this Fall, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the returning Titan with a new poster for the upcoming Apple TV+ series! Legendary's Monsterverse is expanding with some brand new Godzilla focused projects as they have teamed up with TOHO once more. This includes a new movie team up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire currently in the works, and a new TV series that will be focusing on Monarch's side of things as they deal with finding out the Titans exist.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be winding the clock back a bit to fill in the gaps of when Monarch first started researching more of the Titans following their initial arrival, and teasing the next steps for Godzilla's role in the Monsterverse overall. It won't be too much longer before the new series makes its way to Apple TV+ this Fall, and the newest poster places Godzilla front and center for fans wondering whether or not the Titan would play a big part. Check it out below:

(Photo: Apple)

When to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+ with one episode releasing every Friday after through January 12. Produced by Legendary Television with TOHO licensing Godzilla as part of an extended partnership with Legendary, the Apple TV+ series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and more. Apple teases what to expect from the new Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series as such:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

What are you hoping to see in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!