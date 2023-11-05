Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Spotlights Undiscovered Titans in New Stills

It won't be long before Monarch: Legacy of Monsters heads to shore, everyone. The first live-action MonsterVerse series is almost upon us, and it promises to expand everywhere we know about MUTOs. Of course, the team behind Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is kicking its promos up a gear to celebrate the November debut. And now, a new set of stills are out that unpack some new titans.

So if you have a thing against spiders, might we suggest averting your eyes. We are getting some wild MUTOs in this new series, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters did not skimp out on its VFX.

New images from "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" featuring Godzilla, Mother Longlegs, Mantleclaw, and Endoswarmers. pic.twitter.com/3NxOMj1GAv — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 3, 2023

As you can see above, the stills released feature three new titans. We can see Godzilla as expected in one shot, but of course, we are familiar with how the beast looks in the MonsterVerse. As for the other monsters, well – we have a giant spider MUTO named Mother Longlegs of all things.

The towering spider MUTO is a masterpiece of all things terror. Even the most spider-loving person would flee if this MUTO came near them. We can only imagine what kind of plot brings Mother Longlegs to life, and it falls to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to weave that tale.

As for the other two stills, we get a look at the MUTO called Mantleclaw. This beast is some sort of crab hybrid, and it is seen coming from a body of water. The third image is dedicated to a swarm of titans that are still incubating. The egged MUTOs are called the Endoswarmers. Based on what we can see from this clutch of eggs, these MUTOs are insects of some kind, and we're sure their mother is not far away from her nest.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters promises to bring all sorts of MUTOs to life when it drops, so Godzilla fans better listen up. The show will launch on November 17 exclusively on Apple TV+. So if you want to catch up on the MonsterVerse as we know it, you can find its films streaming everywhere from Netflix to Max and Tubi TV.

What do you think about this latest look at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!