Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Promo Poster Released

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is gearing up for its premiere with Apple TV+ later this Fall, and Apple has dropped a new promo poster for the upcoming Godzilla TV series! Legendary and TOHO are continuing their partnership with new expansions for the MonsterVerse that will feature a brand new movie in the quadrilogy, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and a brand new TV series focusing more on the human side of things. Monarch will be trying to figure out more of the mysteries behind the Titans wandering around, and some big stars will be joining the series hitting this Fall.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be featuring its fair share of Titans, but it will of course be bringing back Godzilla for this new small screen adventure. Each of the promotional materials released so far has focused on the returning Godzilla in some way, and the newest promo poster further demonstrate the size difference between the Titan and the humans investigating things for Monarch in the new series. You can check out the newest promo poster for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below.

How to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+ with one episode releasing every Friday after through January 12. Produced by Legendary Television with TOHO licensing Godzilla as part of an extended partnership with Legendary, the Apple TV+ series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and more. Apple teases what to expect from the new Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series as such:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

Are you excited to check out the new Godzilla Apple TV+ series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!