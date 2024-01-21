How Is Netflix's Monsters Anime Related to One Piece?

One Piece has been around for decades, and its lore is extensive to say the least. Creator Eiichiro Oda has pieced together a truly epic tale with the Straw Hat pirates in mind, so it is hardly surprising to see how big it has become. One Piece is the pinnacle of anime for many, and now, fans are curious how Netflix's new anime Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation fits into the equation.

After all, Netflix has been open about its love of Oda's series. From its recent anime simulcast to its live-action TV show, One Piece is a Netflix darling now. Today marks the release of Monsters under Oda's supervision, and it does connect to One Piece. The special series follows a man named Ryuma in his prime as he encounters monsters, and he pops up later in One Piece.

While most of Oda's pre-One Piece work does not tie to Luffy's canon, Monsters is different. The story was confirmed to be canon in SBS Volume 47 by Oda himself. It was there a fan asked where the swordsman Ryuma we met during the Thriller Bark arc was the same Ryuma from Oda's Monsters manga. The artist revealed the two were one and the same, so Monsters gives us a peek at One Piece during Ryuma's era.

As for Ryuma, One Piece fans have learned a lot about the famed samurai. Monsters gives us a peek at the man's journey during his peak, but in Oda's main series, Ryuma is a legend. Hailing from Wano's Shimotsuki clan, Ryuma earned the nickname Sword God. In recent arcs, One Piece even revealed Ryuma's distant relation to Zoro, so it seems his skills run in the family. So while Monsters may not seem overtly tied to One Piece, its involvement with Ryuma make it very relevant to Straw Hat fans.

If you want to see Monsters for yourself, you can find it easily enough. The new series is streaming on Netflix now. As for One Piece, the anime is also streaming on Netflix as well as Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Oda's treasure, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece behind:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

