One Piece's Remake Anime Has Been in the Works for Awhile

Netflix has been all-in when it comes to the world of One Piece in recent memory. Alongside creating a live-action anime adaptation that was confirmed for a second season, the streaming service also brought the Egghead Arc to its platform. During the latest Jump Festa, Netflix announced that it was working with Wit Studio on a rebooted anime series dubbed "The One Piece" and a new financial report reveals that the production studio has been working on the series longer than some might think.

Wit Studio has made a name for itself in the anime world with some fan-favorite series. Perhaps the biggest series that helped put its name on the map was Attack on Titan, which Wit handled the first three season of. Since covering the story of the Scout Regiment, Wit has been busy, handling series such as Vinland Saga (Season 1), Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family. Wit is looking to make a splash in 2024 with the upcoming arrival of the Suicide Squad Isekai, which will take the DC villains and throw them into their first anime series. When it comes to One Piece's current anime series, the Straw Hats are nearing their 1100th episode, meaning Wit will have some serious catching up to do.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The One Piece is in The Works

In a quarterly financial report, Wit Studio showed that they were working on "The One Piece" as early as September 2023. Listed under Video Production Operations, this note means that the rebooted anime series was being worked on months prior to the December 17th announcement that revealed The One Piece to the world. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see when Wit's take on the Grand Line arrives and if it will give the main series a run for its money.

Netflix is clearly aiming to be the premiere location for all things One Piece, shocking fans when it was announced that the platform would be releasing its current episodes on a weekly basis along with the likes of Crunchyroll. While we might not see The One Piece and the second season of the live-action adaptation arrive this year, the Straw Hat Pirates are becoming more of a part of the platform's strategy for anime and otherwise.

Do you think Wit can live up to Toei Animation's original series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via CBR