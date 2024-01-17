One Piece Staff Praises Toei Animation's Work Conditions

The anime industry may be booming, but that does not mean its artists are taking home fat checks. For the past decade, animators have been open about the tough work conditions in the field. In 2020, reports revealed first-year animators often earn under $300 USD a month despite insane hours. This issue is widespread in anime, but thanks to some One Piece staffers, fans are feeling good about Toei Animation's piece of the puzzle.

Recently, two Toei Animation workers opened up about their experience with pay and work while helping on One Piece. It was there Vincent Chansard and Dorian Coulon said they have been pleased with the conditions at work.

"I'm going to go to Japan soon for one year and I'm going to work in-house for One Piece," Chansard shared. "Not all Toei series are the same but One Piece, the working conditions are really good."

Adding in, Doulon seconded his coworker even as a freelancer on One Piece. "Even as a freelancer, I had deadlines of a month for layout while on other weekly anime it can be 3-4 days. One Piece is an incredible experience, I love it."

Obviously, the pair did not discuss pay during this livestream, but Toei Animation is often ranked high when it comes to animator salaries. In 2022, reports revealed its average monthly salary for in-house animators is about $2,000 USD. Of course, freelance rates vary by project, but Doulon seems pleased with his time on One Piece. So hopefully, Toei Animation spreads love amongst all its series.

Sadly, the rest of the anime industry has yet to roll out condition fixes for employees. In 2021, organizations like the Animator Dormitory Project revealed some novice animators were only banking $6,000 USD annually despite working full time in the anime industry. So if that is not considered unreasonable, then I don't know what is.

What do you think about this Toei Animation update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!