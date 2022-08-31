Which Anime Are the Most Searched of 2022?

Anime is bigger than ever these days, and we have its global spread to thank for its success. While once a niche industry, the medium has become one of the biggest in entertainment with brands like Netflix and Disney investing in its future. Of course, this means fans are always looking for new anime series to binge on, and there is no better way to find a show than an online search. And thanks to a new report, fans have learned which anime series are this year's most-searched online.

The data was collected by Broadband Choices in the United Kingdom as the company dug up data on 146 countries across the globe. It was there a variety of top-searched shows were parsed, and the data revealed a clear picture of which anime titles were the most sought-after online.

READ MORE: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star Hypes the Anime's Comeback | Dragon Ball Super Animator Teases Their Return to the Anime | Dandadan Anime Rumors Resurface Thanks to WIT Studio

It turns out Naruto is the clear winner as the franchise topped anime searches in 93 countries. The IP accounted for over 16% of the votes, and given how deep its roots go, you can see why countries like the United States and Brazil are searching for Naruto constantly.

The list's second place went to Pokemon with a solid 8.8% of show searches, and countries like Australia led the charge there. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba garnered a close third with 7.8% of the votes including Japan itself. And to round out the top five, Jujutsu Kaisen sailed in with a solid 7.3% of votes. For a rundown of the top eight anime searches, you can find the list below:

Naruto: 16.2%



Pokemon: 8.8%



Demon Slayer: 7.8%



Jujutsu Kaisen: 7.3%



One Piece: 7.2%



Attack on Titan: 5.2%



My Hero Academia: 4.9%



Death Note: 2.8%



Naruto Shippuden: 2.7%



Dragon Ball: 2.6%



What do you make of this latest anime data? Are there any shows on this list that caught you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.