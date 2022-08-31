JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star Hypes the Anime's Comeback

Ai Fairouz specifically got into the anime game in an attempt to become JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's first female protagonist, Jolyne Cujoh. Unafraid to share her love of all things Joestar throughout her life, she was given the role of a lifetime in Jotaro Kujo's daughter, with the voice actor also returning this October to portray Chainsaw Man's Power. Now, in preparation for Stone Ocean's return, Fairouz is taking the opportunity to hype the new episodes that will arrive on Netflix in just a few hours.

Jolyne Cujoh is a very different Joestar than what we've come to know in the previous parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, having no love lost for her father but forced to try to save him from a devious plot put into motion from beyond the grave by Dio Brando. Gaining a Stand of her own in Stone Free, Cujoh can hurl out machine gun-like blows thanks to her Stand while also having the ability to transform into a series of strings depending on the situation. With these new episodes, expect some of the wildest moments of the anime franchise to date as Pucci's plans are revealed.

Ai Fairouz took to her Official Twitter Account to hype up fans, asking fans to "get excited with her" as the voice actor spent her life making her dream come true to portray the role of Jolyne in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean:

Netflix has had quite the unfortunate run with Stone Ocean, unfortunately, as fans had to wait for around a year between the first and second parts of this new season. With many anime fans missing "JoJo Fridays", aka the episodes of the series that were released every week, Jolyne and her fellow Stand Users have an uphill battle across the board.

While a third part of the recent season hasn't been confirmed at this point, the blu-ray release hints at the idea that new episodes are on the way following this latest return, and fans are hoping that the wait won't be as long as the initial batch.

Are you hyped for the Stone Ocean's return this week? Do you think Part 3 will arrive this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.