Animation Dominated the List of Most-Streamed Movies in 2022

These days, it seems like streaming has become everything. From shows to movies, you can find just about anything online, and that includes brand-new releases. Of course, the industry is poised to flex in this new year, and data is starting to come out about its pace in 2022. And as it turns out, animation dominated the scene last year.

And how do we know that? Well, we have Nielsen to thank. The organization did some digging into streaming data from 2022, and it was there fans learned more than half of the 15 most-streaming films stateside were animated.

In the first place, Disney+ took home the win by a landslide with Encanto. The movie streamed of 27 billion minutes in the last year which is more than double what second place did. Turning Red earned that spot with over 11.4 billion minutes, and it was nearly overtaken by Sing 2 on Netflix with 11.3 billion minutes. So for those curious in the full list of animated titles that made the cut, you can find them below:

1st – Encanto



2nd – Turning Red



3rd – Sing 2



4th – Moana



8th – Frozen



9th – Luca



11th – Zootopia



12th – Coco



14th – Frozen 2



As you can see, the first four picks were all animated, and the list goes on from there. A number of older films were also included in the top-streamed list including Moana and even Frozen. Almost all of these animation films came from Disney+ as well; However, a few from Netflix did pop into the rankings.

Clearly, animation is as big if not bigger than ever. Streaming services have made it clear they can rope in fans with such projects whether they are CG films or anime TV series. However, it seems like the medium continues to come second in the eyes of Hollywood. Recent show cancellations at HBO Max brought that issue to light, and Nielsen's new data shows just how counterintuitive it is to dismiss animation. So if you haven't given the medium a shot in a while, well – you might want to check out a movie or two ASAP.

What do you think about animation's showing on this list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.