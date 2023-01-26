Record of Ragnarok II Is Now Streaming on Netflix

The war that pits mankind's greatest warriors fighting for their existence against the gods themselves has continued as Record of Ragnarok's second season is now on Netflix. Following the initial outing's earth-shattering conflicts that saw heroes and villains from mankind's past and present working to save mankind, the series has dropped ten new episodes that won't only continue the potential Earth-ending tournament, but also introduce new gods and humans in the latest installments.

Some of mankind's champions that will be fighting on behalf of humanity include Jack The Ripper, Hercules, Adam (the first man), Buddha, Nikola Tesla, and many more. Of course, as is the tradition in the history of anime, these moral brawlers are given some serious power-ups from what viewers might think of their strength and skill to put them on a somewhat even playing field with the gods. On the deity side of the equation, the likes of Zeus, Hermes, Thor, Hades, Shiva, and Loki are just a few of the gods fighting to bring an end to mankind. Record of Ragnarok is not the most complex of series, but if you're looking for action, the brawler certainly has plenty to find.

Record of Ragnarok Returns

Netflix Anime's Official Twitter Account led the charge in letting anime fans know that the next chapter of Record of Ragnarok had arrived on the streaming service, with there sure to be some world-shattering battles in the fight for humanity's existence against some wildly powerful deities:

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this series that gives anime fans some of the biggest battles in the medium to date, Netflix has an official description of the franchise to give you a better idea of what you're getting into:

"Humanity's greatest heroes battle the gods for the survival of the human race! Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race-a battle known as Ragnarok."

