Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Reveals HBO Max Streaming Date

Aqua Teen Hunger Force recently made a huge comeback with a new movie released exclusively on home media last year, and now even more fans will be able to check it out as Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm has set a streaming release date for HBO Max and a premiere date with Adult Swim! Serving as one of Adult Swim's major original franchises despite not releasing new episodes in several years, Aqua Teen Hunger Force is now in the midst of a surprising revival following the success of Plantasm with fans last year. The train's not stopping any time soon.

Along with confirming that new episodes of the TV series are now in the works, Adult Swim has announced that Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be available for streaming with HBO Max beginning on February 8th. Not only that, but the feature film will be making its debut with Adult Swim for its broadcast debut on March 12th at midnight EST. So if you missed out on the big revival movie, it won't be too much longer before you can check it out yourself!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Expect For Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

Written and directed by original series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm brings back the main cast of Carey Means as Frylock, Dana Snyder as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis as Meatwad. New additions to the cast for the film include Peter Serafinowicz, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Rothwell, Robert Smigel and Tim Robinson. As for what to expect, Adult Swim teases the movie as such:

"Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone's favorite Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl. They split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone's favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Golden Globe* winner Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite)."

Will you be checking out Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm when it hits HBO Max next month or when it airs on Adult Swim this Spring? Are you excited to see Aqua Teen Hunger Force making this big comeback?