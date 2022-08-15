Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has wrapped up its first season, but if you are a fan of the series, you will know part of the show has been missing for some time. After all, reports confirmed the isekai tale did not release one of its new season's episodes. It did not take long for details about the unaired OVA to go live overseas, and now, the episode is streaming stateside for fans.

Crunchyroll confirmed it released the OVA earlier today as fans spotted the entry in its catalog. So if you want to finish out season two, you can watch "Eris the Goblin Slayer" right now. As for fans in Japan, the episode was released back in March as Mushoku Tensei added the OVA to its fourth Blu-ray Disc.

For those curious about this OVA, the special focuses on Eris and Ruijerd as their story from season one episode 16 unwinds. While Rudeus was reuniting with his dad, his comrades are off fighting goblins left and right. The OVA even includes a new character named Cliff, and it ties back into episode 16 rather clearly.

If you are not familiar with Mushoku Tensei, the isekai recently wrapped its first season. The show is now streaming in full on Crunchyroll, and you can read its full synopsis below for more details on the title:

"The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert."

Will you be checking out this OVA now that it is on Crunchyroll? Or do you still need to catch up on Mushoku Tensei? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.