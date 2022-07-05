Mushoku Tensei Confirms Season 2 Release Window

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the many anime franchises coming back with a second season soon, and a new trailer for the second wave of episodes has confirmed the release window fans can expect to see it return! The first season of the series introduced fans to what many considered to be one of the more influential light novel franchises in Japan as Rifujin na Magonote's original light novels are often credited with inspiring many of the Isekai genre tricks and tropes that fans continue to see in action to this day. Now fans will see even more of it in action.

It was announced shortly after the first season came to an end that a second season was in the works, and a new trailer released for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation during Anime Expo confirmed that it is currently slated for a release in 2023. Unfortunately there is no further concrete release information outside of a planned launch for next year, but the second season is teasing tons of new characters, events, and more as an older Rudeus tries to venture out on his own after all of the heartbreak he had gone through at the end of the first season. Check out the trailer below:

If you wanted to check out Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation before the second season debuts to get a handle on just how much actually happened in the first season, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. There's an extra OVA episode that can only be found with Funimation as well, and the series is officially described as such, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

How do you feel about the first look at Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's next season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!