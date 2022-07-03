Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Releases First Trailer: Watch

It seems the time has come for Mushoku Tensei to make a comeback! If you did not know, the isekai brought season one to a close back in 2021 to rave reviews. Now, season two is on the horizon, and the very first trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is live!

As you can see above, the trailer brings all our favorites to life. Rudeus Greyrat is in the center of everything as the reincarnated NEET strives to strengthen his magic on new adventures. Of course, things are tenser this time around thanks to some missing allies, but season two will no doubt address the issue as he goes on.

For those curious, it seems Mushoku Tensei is slated for a 2023 debut, so fans can expect to learn more information about the comeback as this year goes on. The team at Studio Bird is overseeing season two as they did the first with director Manabu Okamoto. Crunchyroll is the exclusive home of the anime, so subscribers will get first dibs on the new season when it drops.

If you are not familiar with Mushoku Tensei, you can catch up with the series on Crunchyroll. All of season one is currently streaming, and you can find more info on the anime below thanks to its official synopsis:

"When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure with all of his past experience intact!"

