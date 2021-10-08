Mushoku Tensei Episode 13 Preview Released: Watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has released its preview for Episode 13 of the series! The jam packed Fall 2021 anime schedule is now underway as of October, and many new series have started to make their debuts. This schedule also includes a number of heavy hitting returning series as well, and this of course includes the second half of Mushoku Tensei’s debut season. The Isekai anime made its debut with 11 episodes earlier this Winter, and has now gotten right back into the thick of things with its return for Part 2 of this initial outing.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has kicked off the second cour of the series and is tasking Rudeus and the rest of Dead End with getting off the Demon Continent after spending the final few episodes of the first part surprisingly stuck there. With the previous episode teasing that they’ll be smuggled out soon, the preview for the next episode teases the kinds of complications they’ll be facing as they try and make their way off the continent with some shady new characters. You can check out the preview for Episode 13, “Missed Connections,” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first episode of the anime’s return teased that Roxy and Rudeus nearly had a reunion much sooner than Rudeus could have expected. While he had been gaining power through some surprising new means, through the previous episode it was teased that Roxy had been keeping an eye on him from afar ever since she made it to the continent as well. But for some reason she had decided not to meet up with Rudeus directly and had actively avoided making her presence known.

This seems to be one of the focuses for the next episode as Rudeus and the others start making their way out of the continent aboard a ship, and she’s still there with her two new traveling companions. As for Rudeus, things on the ship are likely as bad as one would expect from a ship full of smugglers, and it seems like we’ll be seeing it play out over the course of the next episode and beyond. But what do you think?

How are you liking Mushoku Tensei’s anime return for the Fall so far? What are you hoping to see before the season’s over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!