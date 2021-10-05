Mushoku Tensei Shares Episode List for Part 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has shared its listing of episodes for Part 2 of the series! When the anime adaptation for Rifujin na Magonote’s original light novel series made its debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, it quickly took off with fans for its take on the Isekai anime subgenre. Funny enough, this original light novel series came long before many of the anime we have seen recently and even is credited with influencing many of the grander reincarnation tropes and ideas that have been popularized in light novels in the years since.

The first 11 episode run of the anime’s debut season then was initially scheduled to continue with new episodes earlier this Summer before it was unfortunately delayed, and now the anime has finally returned for Part 2 of the series as part of the incredibly competitive Fall 2021 anime schedule. It was also initially announced that this debut season would be lasting for 23 episodes overall, and that meant that Part 2 of the series would be lasting for 12 episodes in total. Now the listings on the anime’s official website have indeed confirmed that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 will be running for 12 episodes.

The first episode of this new cour reunited fans with Rudeus, Eris, and Rujierd as they are still trying to earn enough money to make their way off of the Demon Continent and head back home, but it seems that their troubles have really only just begun as we’ll see how it all shakes out for the rest of the season. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is now streaming its second cour with Funimation, and fans can find the currently available 12 episodes there if you wanted to take the opportunity to catch up with it now.

It’s currently available with an English subbed released with a dubbed release for Part 2 planned for a later date. Funimation describes the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

