Mushoku Tensei OVA Is Now Streaming on Funimation

Mushoku Tensei: The Jobless Reincarnation has forged a path for itself that has made it one of the most popular Isekai franchises, with the protagonist of Rudeus being flung from his mundane life as an unemployed Otaku into a world of magic and mystery. With season two being recently announced, fans can experience a new adventure following Eris the Goblin Slayer as Funimation has announced that the unaired OVA has been added to its streaming service. Needless to say, it’s another feather in the cap of the franchise.

Like many other Isekai series including the likes of Sword Art Online, Overlord, and The Rising of the Shield Hero, Jobless Reincarnation first started as a light novel series, taking a normal civilian from the “real world” and transporting them to a world of adventure.

You can catch the Jobless Reincarnation OVA special on Funimation’s Official Website here, with the unaired episode taking the opportunity to explore the life of Eris and her goblin hunting ways.

If you’re unaware of this original video animation, the official description of Mushoku Tensei: Eris The Goblin Slayer reads as such from Funimation:

“While Rudeus reunites with his father in Millishion, Eris sets out to fulfill her dream of slaying goblins. While at the Adventures’ Guild, however, she encounters Cliff, a conceited young mage who threatens to spoil her adventure.”

Surprisingly, the current OVA special has not made its way onto Crunchyroll, even though the two anime streaming services have been merging their libraries of anime following their merger. With Crunchyroll recently announcing that the entirety of the Dragon Ball series, along with countless other anime series that had only previously been available on Funimation, was available on its platform, it’s most likely only a matter of time before this Jobless Reincarnation special also makes its way to the streaming service.

Eris currently has her own ongoing manga series, so if you’re looking to explore a new side of the world of Rudeus, fans have more than a few options, especially when you take into account the Isekai’s other spin-offs such as Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious, Mushoku Tensei: Even If It’s a 4-Koma, I’ll Get Serious, and Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go To Another World – Anthologies.

