Mushoku Tensei Takes Off With Fans After Best Episode Yet

Mushoku Tensei may be a controversial anime to discuss, but the show has to be doing something right. As its first season nears its end, all eyes are on the isekai to see how it will close. The hit anime promises to deliver some of Rudeus’ best moments this winter, and that promise rang true this weekend. After all, Mushoku Tensei put out its wildest episode yet that still has fans reeling.

The update went live this week when Mushoku Tensei checked on Rudeus during a mission. The boy is found traveling with Eris like usual, but things get ugly when a new foe appears. Orsted the Dragon God happens to encounter the party on a desolate road, and readers knew from the get-go how badly the encounter would end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can find in the slides below, audiences were stunned by Mushoku Tensei‘s animation this week. Studio Bind went all out with the episode given its high expectations. Orsted’s fight scenes were just as brutal as fans wanted and then some. By the end, Rudeus was left bloodied while Eris could only watch from the sidelines. The weight of Orsted’s power was made crystal clear, and audiences know the Dragon God is only going to become a bigger player from here on out.

Of course, much of the character’s growth will go down once Mushoku Tensei exits season one. The isekai has been a hit with fans since episode one, so it seems like Studio Bind will commission a second season. Rudeus will most certainly run into Orsted again in that near future, so the reincarnated mage better train hard between now and then.

What do you think about this latest episode of Mushoku Tensei? Did it take you for a loop or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Absolute Perfection

https://twitter.com/_Kentachi_/status/1467533721335128068?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Colder Than Ice

https://twitter.com/ItzAzuSensei/status/1467950435428360202?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bring the Trauma

https://twitter.com/EtcMomoka/status/1467802515999977473?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Big Yikes

https://twitter.com/LastBoss__/status/1467787557605937154?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

10 Out of 10

https://twitter.com/cryjack2/status/1467804669678215170?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Solid Play

https://twitter.com/kylescouter/status/1467530677440909312?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Crying and Screaming