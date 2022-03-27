Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Prepares Ghislaine for Season 2

One awesome Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation cosplay is getting ready for Season 2’s premiere with a new take on Ghislaine Dedolia! The anime debut for Rifujin na Magonote’s original novel series was one of the most notable releases of the past few years. Not only did fans get to see why the original novel series went on to inspire many of the Isekai subgenre series that fans enjoy today, but this particular anime made a major mark with fans thanks to how much care and attention to detail each of those behind the series put into making it happen.

Thankfully more will be on the way in the future as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation announced that a second season would be in the works. While there has yet to be any word on when this new season will actually debut, fans are excited to see many of the characters in the first season in action again when the new episodes premiere. This is especially true for characters like Ghislaine the Sword King, who played a major role early on before returning late into the first season. Now artist @japp_leack is readying fans for this warrior’s comeback with one fierce cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s yet to be revealed if Ghislaine will actually be involved much in the second season’s events (as there is still very little known about what to expect), but she was seen accompanying Eris as the two of them went on their own journey. Following the end of the first season, Eris is now seeking to make herself stronger in order to make herself “worthy” enough for Rudeus, and that’s likely going to come into play at least a little in the coming episodes.

If you wanted to check out Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation before the second season debuts, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. There’s an extra OVA episode that can only be found with Funimation as well, and the series is officially described as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

What do you think? How did you like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s first season? Who were your favorite characters? What are you hoping to see in the next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!