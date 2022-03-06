Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Is Getting a Season 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is officially getting a new season. After its first season went live last year, the isekai hit is ready to tackle new adventures with help from some all-new episodes. Earlier today, the team behind Mushoku Tensei announced a new season has been ordered, and that will mark the beginning of the show’s road to glory.

The update went live on Mushoku Tensei‘s official Twitter page earlier today. It was there fans were informed season two is happening, but that is about all we know so far. There is no tentative release window available for season two just yet, but fans are hoping it will arrive by early 2023.

Of course, this is not the only thing keeping Mushoku Tensei fans on edge. Not long ago, it was confirmed that a special OVA was in the works for season one. The show’s crew revealed an unaired episode from season one would be added to its Blu-ray bundle as a special feature. This big special will debut in Japan in just a couple of weeks, so it seems Mushoku Tensei is reveling in all of the headlines these days.

Want to know more about Mushoku Tensei? You can check out its manga’s official synopsis below for all the details:

“An unemployed otaku has just reached the lowest point in his life. He wants nothing more than the ability to start over, but just as he thinks it may be possible…he gets hit by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant’s body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His identity now is Rudeus Greyrat, yet he still retains the memories of his previous life. Reborn into a new family, Rudeus makes use of his past experiences to forge ahead in this fantasy world as a true prodigy, gifted with maturity beyond his years and a natural-born talent for magic. With swords instead of chopsticks, and spell books instead of the internet, can Rudeus redeem himself in this wondrous yet dangerous land?”

Are you excited about season two of Mushoku Tensei? Did you expect a season two to happen all along?