Mushoku Tensei Finale Shakes it Up With Surprise Eris Confession

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has aired the final episode of its debut anime season, and with it has majorly shaken things up with a surprise confession from Eris. The debut anime adaptation of Rifujin na Magonote’s original light novel series has been one of the most talked about anime of the year overall, and with the year coming to an end, this debut has finally aired its final episode. Things were looking pretty rough for both Rudeus and Eris with the penultimate episode of the season as they said goodbye to one another in a rather brutal way, and that makes Eris’ confession in the finale all the more surprising.

In the penultimate episode of Mushoku Tensei’s debut season, Eris found out that the rest of her family had died during the teleportation incident’s fallout. As a result, she reached out to Rudeus to make good on the promise they made to one another to lose their virginities to each other and become full fledged adults. She then left Rudeus without a word, only a leaving a note saying they weren’t a good match. But it’s revealed in the finale that Eris actually loves Rudeus so much that she feels she can’t be with him just yet.

Episode 23, the final episode of the season, revealed that Rudeus was indeed crushed after Eris left him as he felt abandoned by her shortly after she had sex with him. He was left in a depressed state as her note made it seem like he was beneath her, and thus being abandoned as a result. When we finally get to see Eris’ perspective on the situation, it’s revealed that the opposite is actually true. She thinks so highly of the fact that he was always so protective of her that she felt like she couldn’t stack up to his greatness.

Believing that she has yet to grow on her own after relying on Rudeus for so long, she’s now set off with Ghislaine on a journey to become strong enough to actually protect him. She then reveals that she has such a deep love for Rudeus that the best thing she feels she can do for him now is get herself up to a place where she and Rudeus can finally be equals. But what do you think of Eris’ logic here? How do you feel about the fact that she actually loves him? What did you think of Mushoku Tensei’s finale overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!