Mushoku Tensei Just Unleashed its Strongest Villain Yet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has shaken up the anime big time with the introduction of the series’ strongest villain to date! The anime’s debut season is now rounding out the final episodes of its run for the year, and the second part of the season has been much more intense than the first. Rudeus, Eris, and Rujierd have gone through a number of tough battles as they made their way across the Demon Continent, but even after making their way across the ocean, they have come face to face with an even more insurmountable kind of challenge for the future.

The second part of the season thus far has been wildly different from episode to episode as some of the adventures have ranged from light affairs to far more heavy and emotional. The absolute same could be said for the newest episode of the series as Rudeus, Eris, and Rujierd suddenly found themselves coming face to face with the Dragon God Orsted, who is touted as being the strongest person in this universe. And they unfortunately got a very crushing demonstration of that power.

Episode 21 of the series sees the Dead End party making their way through and icy cavern, and with it Rujierd and Eris suddenly stop in their tracks out of fear when they spot a mysterious stranger. Rudeus, not immediately recognizing the gravity of the situation, then decides to talk to him and ask him about some things. When Orsted figures out that Rudeus has been working with Man-God, then Orsted suddenly moves into action far quicker than Rudeus and the others can react to.

Rujierd is easily dispatched, and Eris follows suit not long after. Rudeus manages to summon enough strength for a powerful magic blast, but Orsted blocks it with ease before piercing Rudeus’ chest. What’s odd about this is that Orsted decided him to heal him afterwards after some kind of connection was made to Rudeus and Orsted. Man-God revealed that Orsted is technically the strongest fighter in this world, but is afflicted with a number of curses (one of which Rudeus was immune to since he was brought from another world).

It's a complicated introduction that's sure to unfold even more as the series continues