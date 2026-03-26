My Adventures With Superman Star Offers New Update For Season 3 (Exclusive)

My Adventures With Superman has become a big mover and shaker on Adult Swim, with Cartoon Network reimagining the Man of Steel and his vast number of allies and enemies. With a third season confirmed in 2024, following the end of season two, many have been waiting to see how the DC Comics hero will make his comeback. Luckily, we have good news for those waiting for Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen to return to Adult Swim as voice actor Jack Quaid, in an exclusive interview, hinted at the arrival of My Adventures With Superman’s third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In our recent interview with Quaid for the next, and final, season of Amazon’s The Boys, Jack was more than happy to offer an update on the production ofMy Adventures With Superman’s next season. “I don’t know the exact date for when it comes back,” Quaid confessed regarding the series that brought the Man of Steel to Adult Swim, “I know that it is coming along. I’ve gone back and done more recording and more ADR. It is on the way, I promise you. Guys! It’s on the way, and it’s happening. I’m really excited for this season too. I think it’s delightful. What I love about being inThe Boys and this show is that it’s both sides of the superhero coin. The Boys is like the gritty, dark, super-violent side, and then Superman, he just wants to save a puppy.”

My Adventures With Superman Expands

Adult Swim

In the build-up to the eventual release of season three, My Adventures With Superman has teased some big new characters that will be a part of the animated series’ future. At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the creative team responsible for the DC adaptation hinted at the arrival of Conner Kent, aka Superboy. Wearing his traditional 90s look, the Boy of Steel will be joined by the Cyborg Superman, as well as some returning villains such as Lex Luthor and Deathstroke, to name a few. With many believing the next season might focus on the “Death of Superman” storyline, we might learn Clark’s future sooner rather than later.

Luckily, My Adventures With Superman was such a hit that Adult Swim is working on another DC hero’s journey in this universe. My Adventures With Green Lantern will, reportedly, focus on Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and here’s how Cartoon Network describes the series, “My Adventures with Green Lantern,” will follow high school student Jessica Cruz who has her life upended when, according to an official logline, “a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky” and chooses Cruz “to be its champion.” Things get even worse “when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes.” No release date has been revealed for this spin-off, but it goes to show how confident Adult Swim is with this new superhero universe.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!