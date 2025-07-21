Jack Quaid’s “Anime Superman” Gives New Superman a Seal of Approval

Jack Quaid has shared a major seal of approval for the new Superman on the block following David Corenswet’s debut in DC Studios’ new Superman. My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to a whole new, anime inspired take on the classic DC Comics hero. The first two seasons of the new animated series had been a huge hit with fans on Adult Swim, and it was because it ushered in younger takes on its central trio of Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Now that we’re getting another new take on these classic characters, one Superman has reached out to the other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jack Quaid, who voices Superman in My Adventures with Superman, took to Instagram Threads to share his reaction to the new film, and as “Anime Superman” had nothing but kind things to say about David Corenswet’s new interpretation of the famous DC Comics character in the film. It’s a fun reminder that fans of both mediums have a new take on Superman they can currently enjoy, and opens up a brighter future for the famous hero overall.

DC Studios / Warner Bros. Animation

My Adventures with Superman Star Praises Superman (2025)

“I absolutely loved SUPERMAN!” Quaid stated. “Can’t think of the last time a movie gave me so much hope. They did the big blue boy scout proud. I laughed. I cried. People in the audience cheered! A CHEER?! In 2025?! Incredible! @davidcorenswet, you ARE Superman. Period. You created a Supes who’s humanity shines through in every frame. It’s so incredible to watch you fly. Sincerely, Anime Superman.” It’s one seal of approval that definitely carries a little more weight as Quaid also knows too well about the pressures of bringing a new Superman to life after two seasons of the animated series. Thankfully, more are already on the way.

My Adventures with Superman announced Season 3 was in production shortly after the second season aired its final episode, but fans have yet to be given a new update on the episodes as of the time of this writing. The second season ushered in a whole new status quo for the hero as not only did he get a new costume, but his cousin Kara Zor-El is also now in the mix in her full Supergirl identity too. It means the doors are open for all kinds of cool new stories expanding things even further.

Adult Swim

What’s Next for My Adventures with Superman?

In previous teases for My Adventures with Superman Season 3, all sorts of new additions have been shared for the new episodes. New characters like Superboy and Cyborg Superman will be making their debut, Lex Luthor will finally be going bald, and more. As of an update shared with fans during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, executive producer Jake Wyatt revealed that four and a half episodes had been written up to that point and the cast was already in the midst of recording that first episode. Kara will be in the main group going forward to, so there’s going to be a whole new dynamic.

The anime inspired universe will be expanding beyond Superman too with the recently announced My Adventures with Green Lantern also taking place in the same timeline. My Adventures with Superman producer Jake Wyatt will be serving as executive producer for the new show alongside co-producer Stephanie Gonzaga. Wyatt teased it with “Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy [Stephanie Gonzaga]…We are gonna bring as much of the Superman design team to Lantern as we can!”