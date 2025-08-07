My Adventures With Superman Showrunner Drops Major Update on Season 3

2025 has been the year of Superman, with James Gunn’s first cinematic entry in the DCU becoming a hit both critically and financially. Unsurprisingly, the Man of Steel’s recent theatrical foray is far from the only place that Clark Kent is soaring. On the animation front, Metropolis enthusiasts are waiting for the return of My Adventures With Superman, the Cartoon Network series that re-imagined the world of the Man of Tomorrow. Luckily, showrunner Jake Wyatt has good news for fans as the creator has shared a major update when it comes to the upcoming third season of the DC animated series.

As of the writing of this article, My Adventures With Superman has yet to reveal when we can expect season three to arrive, with the second season finale arriving a little over one year ago. Luckily, showrunner Jake Wyatt has confirmed that “post-production” has been finished when it comes to the third season, meaning we might not be waiting much longer to see the Man of Steel soar once again. In the build-up to season three, there have been some major hints regarding what is to come, and it appears as though it might just be covering one of the biggest storylines of the DC hero.

My Adventures With The Death of Superman

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed, images released at previous comic book conventions point toward the idea that My Adventures With Superman will be adapting “The Death of Superman” into its third season. So far, previews have hinted at the introduction of Superboy, and with characters like the Cyborg Superman and the Boy of Steel seemingly confirmed, it might be time for Clark Kent to pass this mortal coil once again. Of course, there has yet to be confirmation that Doomsday will be making an appearance, but this storyline goes hand-in-hand with the spiky boned villain’s introduction.

In season two, My Adventures With Superman saw Clark and his cousin, Supergirl, teaming up to defeat Braniac, the alien lifeform whose origin was tied to Krypton. Since Kara was given a radical new origin that saw her placed under Braniac’s wing, it was no easy feat for Clark’s cousin to rebel against her “adopted parent.” Luckily, rebel she did, and she was able to take down the mechanical villain, saving the Earth and setting the stage for some wild developments in the animated show’s future.

Ironically, My Adventures With Superman star Jack Quaid was more than happy to share his thoughts on the live-action film, and his live-action counterpart David Corenswet. Quaid said the following when it came to James Gunn’s film, “I absolutely loved SUPERMAN! Can’t think of the last time a movie gave me so much hope. They did the big blue boy scout proud. I laughed. I cried. People in the audience cheered! A CHEER?! In 2025?! Incredible! @davidcorenswet, you ARE Superman. Period. You created a Supes who’s humanity shines through in every frame. It’s so incredible to watch you fly. Sincerely, Anime Superman.”

