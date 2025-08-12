My Adventures With Superman Spin-Off Details Reportedly Emerge

My Adventures With Superman’s showrunner recently announced that post-production was finished for the upcoming third season, promising to bring back one of the best animated takes on the Man of Steel for at least one more rodeo. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Emerald Ring-Slingers of the Green Lantern Corps would be making their way back to animation, creating a spin-off to the Adult Swim Superman show. While far from confirmed, rumors have emerged when it comes to key details about My Adventures With Green Lantern and what comic book characters are set to appear.

In a new report from Next Point News, My Adventures With Green Lantern will reportedly follow Jessica Cruz, an Earth-bound member of the Corps who appeared long after the introduction of the likes of Hal Jordan, Jon Stewart, Guy Gardner, and Kyle Rayner. In the series, she will be much younger than her comic book counterpart, who is an adult in the DC Universe, and will be a high schooler of around fourteen to fifteen years of age. This isn’t the only Green Lantern appearing in the series, however, as the same report states that Kyle Rayner will serve as a “love interest” to Jessica, though it isn’t clear if he’ll receive a ring of his own.

In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night

Jessica and Kyle seemingly won’t be the only comic book characters steering the ship in My Adventures With Green Lantern. Nikki Jones is a lesser-known supporting character who was granted super powers by Lex Luthor and will presumably be a supporting character. On top of Nikki’s arrival, the animated show will also give Alex DeWitt a role, who is the tragically deceased girlfriend of Kyle Rayner, who was killed by the villainous Major Force early in his career. Of course, this doesn’t mean that there no other Green Lanterns that will appear.

Kilowog, the often brutal teacher of the Green Lantern Corps, will reportedly act as Jessica’s teacher, which makes sense since that has long been the alien’s role in the comics. As of the writing of this article, there is no confirmed release date for My Adventures With Green Lantern, though considering how big the DCU has become this summer thanks to Superman, many fans are counting down the days.

Keen-eyed fans know that a Green Lantern already appeared in My Adventures With Superman thanks to the show’s second season. When Clark fought against the terrifying Braniac, the mastermind unleashed a variety of captured aliens to fight the Man of Steel. One of which just so happened to be a Green Lantern, though this alien member of the Corps wasn’t confirmed to be from the comics. Still, My Adventures With Superman has confirmed that the DC Universe within the Adult Swim series is large.

