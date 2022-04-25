My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Shows Off Marin and Juju's Slickest Makeovers

✖

One awesome cosplay duo is bringing Marin Kitagawa and Sajuna Inui's coolest cosplay makeovers to life with a perfect recreation of My Dress-Up Darling! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series is now more popular than ever thanks to the successful debut of its anime adaptation earlier this year. Despite all of the competition in the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the series quickly took off with fans as they were drawn to the central pairing of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as they grew closer to one another as they dove further into the art of cosplay and bringing characters to life.

Things shifted a bit more when Marin and Gojo were scouted by the prominent cosplayer Juju, who sought out Wakana in order to craft her next cosplay. This soon resulted in a group cosplay between the two of them when they brought their favorite magical girl series to life with Marin taking on the central antagonist, Black Lobelia, and Juju taking on the central protagonist's dark form, Black Lily. This was one of the coolest looks for the duo in general, and now artists @kamikami_v and @luffylam on Instagram have brought these makeovers to life with their own cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

My Dress-Up Darling ended its run earlier this year, and a second season has unfortunately yet to be announced despite all of the fan hopes that one is in the works. But this also means there is plenty of time to catch up to the anime and check out the series' run on Crunchyroll in both its Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such:

"Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

What do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling's run? What was your favorite cosplay from the series overall? Are you looking forward to a second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!