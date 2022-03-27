My Dress-Up Darling Fans Are Hoping to See Anime Return With Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling’s first season has come to an end, and fans are really hoping the series returns for a second season someday! Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series was enjoying its own level of success among fans before the anime premiered, but thanks to the adaptation, the franchise has now gone on to all kinds of new sales milestones as a result. Fans were quickly drawn to the dynamic between the romantic comedy’s central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, and watched the two of them grow closer to one another over the course of the anime’s run.

My Dress-Up Darling has unfortunately yet to announce any plans for a potential second season just yet, and the final episode of the series is one of the kind of anime finales that can serve as either a cap on the first season or a cap on the adaptation overall. There’s still plenty of material to adapt from Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series, but it’s that kind of ending that reflects just how much Marin and Gojo had grown over the course of their year together as Gojo is now more out of his shell than ever before.

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1508196830731022341?s=20&t=aGusWocf7dE2DD9h20r75w

The two of them have grown in quite a few ways ever since they started to work with one another, and while the romance is certainly one sided for now, fans are hoping to see that change with future episodes of the anime. Until then, they are left to look back on just how My Dress-Up Darling brought its run to an end. Read on to see how fans are dealing with My Dress-Up Darling’s finale below, and let us know what you think! Do you want to see the series return for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Wow! What a Finale!

https://twitter.com/ANiMA_0w0/status/1507765565577961473?s=20&t=naDBK65Ekg-tDYZSNDGKSQ

Let’s Hope There’s a Season 2!

https://twitter.com/Marin_Shots/status/1507812805281468417?s=20&t=TZT5az1p2IMAz52VOIvrbQ

Maybe It’s Time to Read the Manga?

https://twitter.com/LordGamera/status/1507826802756050948?s=20&t=O3lgc50fyjmF2xSvbW_vig

Will Definitely Be Here for Season 2!

https://twitter.com/aniFerdz/status/1507847671016562688?s=20&t=c75IxPvx22BToqxSiGM7-Q

Can’t Get Enough!

https://twitter.com/Kayyy__FaAm/status/1507775256588877825?s=20&t=FwbOgiAdtvoXYV7OCll3CQ

Please Don’t Leave!

https://twitter.com/TatuHeikkinen/status/1507829219941928963?s=20&t=a3T0dYB7BZsfqmy3k2Z57w

Where Does it Rank Among Your Favorites of the Winter?

https://twitter.com/ShuradoShikoten/status/1507767063854698499?s=20&t=szHI_40zBFwTk4PCplzTrg

What a Journey!

https://twitter.com/Baleygr086/status/1507785288600358912?s=20&t=CDSMbE84lhO7lpLvflz0VQ

Perfection

https://twitter.com/Potskiii/status/1507893357389185024?s=20&t=OPZiIdv2VzJ0-JDxHkC3PQ

Gonna Miss This One!