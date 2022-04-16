My Dress-Up Darling Manga Reaches Major Sales Milestone Following Anime’s End

My Dress-Up Darling’s manga has reached an impressive new milestone following the first season of the anime! Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series had a notable following of fans since its initial release a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t until the anime adaptation made its debut earlier this year that the franchise found a whole new wave of popularity. Thanks to the way studio CloverWorks was able to bring the manga to life (even being a major hit with the creator herself), the franchise has been able to enter into a new era of recognition.

My Dress-Up Darling’s manga had been growing over the course of the anime’s original run, but it’s clear that the series is starting to take off even more as the latest issue of Square Enix’s Weekly Gangan magazine (as reported by Anime News Network) has announced that the manga now has six million copies in circulation. This is 2.5 million more than before the anime’s release, and continues an upwards trend as the series had grown to five and 5.5 million copies through the anime’s run. It’s not reflected in sales just yet (just reflecting the demand), but it’s a good indication of how big the anime really was!

My Dress-Up Darling ended its debut anime run earlier this year, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not the series will be returning for a second season. If you wanted to see the anime for yourself before a second season actually happens, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such:

“Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? What did you think of My Dress-Up Darling‘s anime debut? Did you make you seek out the manga when it ended? Do you want to see the series return for a new season someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

