My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Life to Gojo’s Special Marin Dream

One creative My Dress-Up Darling cosplay artist has brought Wakana Gojo’s dream version of Marin Kitagawa to life with some dreamy work of their own! The Winter 2022 anime slate will soon be coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, and while there have been some major juggernauts to keep an eye on there have also been some sleeper hits that have taken off with fans in a surprising way. While there was hype for the anime’s debut ahead of its full premiere, it’s a whole new kind of world as My Dress-Up Darling has become one of the most notable anime releases of the season over the last few weeks.

The anime’s debut has not only brought further success to Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga, but the creator has shared their approval of the adaptation as well. It’s because fans can’t wait to see what comes of its central heroine’s journey into cosplay, and that includes the one helping her make it happen. The third episode of the series sees Wakana Gojo dreaming what Marin would look like in her cosplay before it’s actually finished, and now that dream has become a reality as @seracoss on Instagram has brought this unique look to life with awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

The series has been such a success with the original creator that Shinichi Fukuda even went as far as revealing that they watched the first two episodes over and over for 13 hours, “I received the first and second episodes of the complete packet of the anime and watched them. Everything was so good that I cried with emotion… I watched it over and over again for a total of 13 hours, so happy and joyful that I have never been happier in my life as a manga artist.” Seeing the original creator love it so much is a good sign of things to come for the future!

If you wanted to catch up to see what makes Marin Kitagawa such a dream for Wakana Gojo before the debut season comes to an end, My Dress-Up Darling is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? How have you liked My Dress-Up Darling’s first season so far? Are you hoping to see it return for a second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!