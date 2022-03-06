My Dress-Up Darling Creator Has Already Spent A Lot of Time Watching the Anime

My Dress-Up Darling’s creator has opened up about how much time they have dedicated to the anime since its premiere! Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series was a quiet hit among fans ever since it first started its publication a few years ago, but it wasn’t until the series made its official anime debut earlier this year that the franchise ballooned into the huge new realm of popularity it’s enjoying right now. Due to the success of the anime’s adaptation, it’s not only impacted the sales of the manga but has had a major impact on the creator themselves.

Speaking with Comic Natalie about the anime’s debut (as reported by Anime Hunch), My Dress-Up Darling series creator Shinichi Fukuda revealed that upon getting the first batch of episodes for the anime that they had spent 13 hours watching the adaptation’s debut “over and over” again to the point where they were so stricken with emotion that they cried, “I received the first and second episodes of the complete packet of the anime and watched them. Everything was so good that I cried with emotion… I watched it over and over again for a total of 13 hours, so happy and joyful that I have never been happier in my life as a manga artist.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noting that the creator has already pre-ordered the Blu-ray release of My Dress-Up Darling as soon as they became available, Fukuda also revealed that they loved everything about the adaptation for the series including its opening, ending, main story and more. Wildly enough, Fukuda didn’t have too particularly notable of a reaction to the adaptation’s initial announcement either as they were buried under work at the time, “I thought it was something that would never happen to me in my life, so I didn’t feel it at all…I thought I would be crying and rejoicing more if they decided to make an animated film, but I really didn’t expect it, so when they suddenly told me, I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Praising the voices behind Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, Hina Sugata and Shoya Ishige respectively, Fukuda also shared the following message with fans of the anime, “To those of you who read the original work, thank you for everything. Thanks to all of you, we were able to have the anime made. And thanks to all of you who are propagating it, many people are reading it.” If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself, you can now find My Dress-Up Darling now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

But what do you think? How are you liking My Dress-Up Darling‘s anime debut so far? Are you hoping to see it continue with another season after the first one wraps? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Anime Hunch